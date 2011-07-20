MoMA Preview: 12 Brilliant Projects That Explore How Tech Helps Us Talk

If you listen carefully, deep inside MOMA’s remarkable new show, “Talk to Me: Design and Communication Between People and Objects,” you can hear the sound of a mournful howl. A wounded baboon? A lonely chimpanzee yearning for its mate?

Turns out it’s Lucy, better known by her family name, Australopithecus Afarensis, the Ethiopian hominid generally considered to be the mother of humanity. Or rather, it’s what she might have sounded like, if her vocal organs had been preserved along with her skeleton. Designer Marguerite Humeau, from London’s Royal College of Art, took the skull of a chimp (close to Lucy’s size and shape), replicated what her soft tissues might have looked like, printed them in 3-D, and hooked them up to an air compressor. Turn the switch and bingo! A 3 million year old voice from the grave.

“Talk to Me” is like that — a dazzling exhibition of 200 surprising gadgets, videos, apps and games, both serious and playful, that illuminate our increasingly intimate relationship with objects. MoMA design curator Paola Antonelli whipped up a Tweet storm last month at the Aspen Ideas Festival when she suggested that we ‘start treating museums as the R&D departments of society.’ This show, she says, is an example of just that: “I try to collect interesting and inspirational case studies of a particular moment in time, that together can be a baseline for where design can go in the future,” she says.

A side effect of the process, she says, is that people working in disparate disciplines, in far flung corners of the globe, often find each other through these shows. As with Antonelli’s previous exhibition, “Design and the Elastic Mind,” the simple validation of having a piece in a MOMA show gives them confidence in their work, and many end up collaborating on projects in the future.

A year and a half in the making, “Talk to Me” began as a blog on the MoMA site that asked visitors to nominate objects. It was not only a way to create community around the idea (and thus be true to the show), but to keep curators from missing innovative but less well-known projects in a rapidly evolving field. ‘From very start, we put everything we were seeing and reading up on the blog,’ says Antonelli. “When somebody would submit an idea, we’d post a link to a thank you page with their name and a link to their blog. We even had a ?Tasty Morsels” button with the weirdo stuff.?

The blog became more than just a way to organize curators? thoughts; it eventually changed the very nature of the categories themselves. Originally, Antonelli and her curatorial assistant, Kate Carmody, envisioned a sort of instinctual grouping ” interfaces, games, etc. ‘But we discovered it didn’t work,’ says Antonelli. ?Instead we realized the logical order was by who’s doing the talking.”