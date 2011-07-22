Calendar Hides Trivia With Heat-Sensitive Plastic

I love those tear-off desk calendars that offer up an interesting factoid or piece of historical trivia for each day of the year. But they’re not exactly pretty to look at, and throwing away 365 pieces of paper makes me feel guilty if I stop and think about it. Solution: “On This Day,” a “perpetual” wall calendar that’s dazzlingly colorful and hides each daily piece of trivia under a piece of heat-sensitive material. Just rub your finger over the calendar date, and the black color disappears to reveal your fact-of-the-day. A few seconds later, the black color reappears to hide the tidbit for the next curious person who happens by — or you, one year later.

You might think that this calendar isn’t particularly useful as an actual planning device — and you’d be right. Even though it’s laminated and suitable for writing on with a dry erase marker, it’s more like wall art — there isn’t much space in the Qbert-like cubes to write to-dos. But so what? We have digital calendars for that boring stuff. If you’re going to have a physical calendar-object, why not make it more fun than functional? That’s the point of those “fact-a-day” calendars anyway, right? At least with this one, you won’t be generating as much paper waste. And the clever heat-sensitive coating makes the factoids themselves reusable. Let’s face it, are you really going to remember that Isaac Singer patented the sewing machine on August 12th a whole year later? Didn’t think so.

