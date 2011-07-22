A Dining Table That Doubles As A Marble Run [Video]

The Dutch design couple Ontwerpduo took inspiration from childhood notions of play, when even pieces of furniture were used as backdrops for elaborate fantasies. The world of adult furniture and the world of children’s toys don’t seem to belong together,? writes Ontwerpduo’s Tineke Beunders. “From my childhood, I remember it was always exciting to combine these two.” Marbelous does just that: It gives big kids the pleasure of watching marbles roll down the table’s spiral legs and along its base; when not in play, it’s just a handsome, decorative piece of grown-up furniture. As much as you might enjoy marbles, however, we still suspect the table is more fun for the cat of the house. BL