How Ugly Do We Look After Exercising?

We all know we aren’t at our most attractive after working out. But how bad could we possibly look? I mean really?

Bad. Extraordinarily bad. Like we-shouldn’t-go-out-in-public bad. Nick-Nolte-on-a-bender bad. Snooki-on-a-Tuesday-night bad. Our proof: French photographer Sacha Goldberger snapped images of joggers in Paris immediately after a sprint, then again a week later in their regular clothes, in roughly the same pose. Place the portraits side by side, and the evidence crystallizes into incontrovertible fact: Running is an invite to the ugly tree.

“I wanted to show the difference between our natural and brute side and our representation in society,” Goldberger tells Co.Design. “The difference is very surprising.? I’ll say. On that note, I’m off for a run. But first, someone find me a paper bag to put over my head.

[Images courtesy of Sacha Goldberger; hat tip to Mymodernmet.com] SL