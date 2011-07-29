Wanted: An Eyesight Chart That’s Also A Mid-Century Design Quiz

Joel Pirela of Miami-based Blue Ant Studio has whipped up a great little poster that tests two favorite talking points of designers (and the people who write about them): their crappy vision from spending way too much time in front of a computer and their impeccable eye for mid-century design.

The 11-by-17 poster, available for $39, is a designeriffic take on standard ophthalmology exams, replacing the shrinking letters of a traditional Snellen chart with silhouettes of mid-century chairs. A slew of the 20th-century icons are represented: the Eames’s Molded Plywood chair, Arne Jacobsen’s Egg Chair, the Emeco Navy chair (which was reportedly modeled off of Betty Grable’s hiney, can ya’ tell?) — the list goes on.

[Click to enlarge, four-eyes]

It’s a fun way for smarty-pants designers to prove that they know more about chairs than their friends do. (Their doctor pals will be so impressed!) Though as a snapshot of design history, the poster is by no means comprehensive. Verner Panton‘s game-changing S Chair, for one, is notably absent.

Or maybe our vision is so lousy, we just can’t see it?