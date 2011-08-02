Wanted: Baggu Expands Its Line With A Stylish Nylon Daypack

I’ve amassed a sizable collection of shopping bags, rivaled only by my collection of reusable totes. My eco-conscience has guilted me into buying every canvas, nylon, and recycled plastic carryall under the sun in the hopes of find one that would be an actual improvement on the grocery bag. And they’ve all ended end up stuffed in a closet, which I suppose is better than a landfill. But Baggu may have answered my prayers with its Daypack, a lightweight nylon backpack that folds into its own zippered pouch.
