Philippe Starck Makes iPad Docks Into Chic Lighting

Biblioteque Nationale updates the standard floor lamp, with a shiny chrome finish and thin, stainless-steel shelves for holding an e-reader or a smartphone — a USB port is at the base — or real books, those artifacts of the analog age. Starck describes it as “a magic bookcase where the books take flight towards the light.” Net is a minimalist aluminum task light, whose flat top houses a charging station for an iPhone or iPad, so, in Quitllet’s words, “you can enjoy the images you have on them at the same time you charge them and work.” Both deserve high marks for incorporating modern-day functionality without sacrificing classic form.

