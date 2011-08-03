A Rippling, Metallic Moonscape Made of 65,000 CDs

What to do with CDs in the age of Spotify, iPods, and the collective realization that CD sound totally sucks ” You could throw them in the rubbish bin or you could do what Elise Morin and Clémence Eliard have done and turn them into a massive, undulating art installation that shows off CDs” best (and arguably only) asset: They sure are shiny!

WasteLandscape takes 65,000 CDs and stretches them over 1,640 square feet of artificial knolls at Le Centquatre, an art space, in Paris. Glancing over the pictures, you’ve got to wonder: What exactly is this thing supposed to be? A metallic moonscape? A bunch of discoballs partially buried in the ground? Or a landfill replica made of nothing but CDs? Bingo! And it’s rife with all kinds of weighty eco meaning, too. Per the designers:

It is well known that CDs are condemned to gradually disappear from our daily life, and to later participate in the construction of immense open-air, floating or buried toxic waste reception centers. Made of petroleum, this reflecting slick of CDs forms a still sea of metallic dunes: the art work’s monumental scale reveals the precious aspect of a small daily object.

What’s most impressive here is how Morin, an artist, and Eliard, an architect, built the installation. First, they sorted the CDs, then sewed them together by hand, creating giant swaths of CD fabric. Finally, they draped the fabric over inflatable plastic hills. (And by “they,” we mean the artists and a slew of helpers.)

It’s worth asking what’ll happen to the CDs when the exhibit’s over. It’s one thing to make a sculpture that raises awareness about the environment. It’s another to make a sculpture that raises awareness about the environment, then ends up in a landfill. But fear not: WasteLandscape will be featured in multiple exhibitions, before the CDs are recycled into polycarbonate — all 65,000 of ’em.

[Images courtesy of Elise Morin]