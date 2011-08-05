Koo, A Bassinet That Doubles As A Rocking Chair

Do you know how much fricking space baby gear takes up? I can speak from experience: Fitting all of it into a small New York apartment is a design problem and then some. Sandrine Lebas, Creative Director at LUNAR , must have experienced something like this, because she’s created a godsend product called Koo — a baby bassinet that transforms into a rocking chair.

The Koo may look flimsy, but Lebas went through several rounds of prototypes to perfect its origami-inspired design. When Junior starts screaming in the middle of the night for a feeding, just lift him out of the Koo and pop two snaps on the front panel, which folds down into a wide rocking chair that looks roomy enough for a nursing pillow. Lebas says that reducing a new family’s carbon footprint was part of her goal with the Koo (fewer products=less waste). It’s a nice thought, but the simple fact that a 2-in-1 product like this could be cheaper and less bulky than the alternative probably suffices for most rookie parents. If only it had a built-in refrigerator for storing bottles too — we could be looking at Dyson-vacuum-level blockbuster potential here. Maybe something to think about for the next version, Sandrine?

[Hat tip to Core77]JP