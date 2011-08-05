Five Things Hollywood Teaches Us About Product Design

I live and work in Los Angeles, the land of celebrities and special effects, where I’ve witnessed the battle for big box-office draws and learned something from it. As product innovators, we also strive to create standout products that catch people’s attention. In our efforts to differentiate our designs from all the other stuff on the market, we might learn a lesson or two from Hollywood and the writers, actors, and directors who manage to hook their audiences by crafting narratives that tap into people’s primal emotions.

Grabbing consumers’ attention is getting harder. Johanna Blakley, a researcher at USC Annenberg School’s Norman Lear Center, theorizes that as we’re inundated with exponentially increasing amounts of information, the competition for eyeballs intensifies. In what she calls the “attention economy,” consumers access an abundance of information in the form of media, games, and advertisements. In fact, five exabytes of data are created and collected every two days! Product manufacturers have to compete with all of these other forms of entertainment, and it’s their job to make their products visible. Working like Hollywood entertainers, Karten Design has investigated how to tap into raw, primeval emotions — fear, sex, humor, surprise, and desire — to garner attention. Here’s just a snapshot of where the strategy has succeeded in entertainment and design. As propagators of beauty, designers often shy away from “ugly.” Fear Designers often underestimate the appeal of fear. Why else would we flock to disaster films? On the big screen this year alone, the foundations of society have been threatened by serial killers, mutants, robot aliens, vampires, and evil wizards. In its opening weekend, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II, which paints a world of dark magic and deadly duels, enjoyed a record-breaking domestic box-office gross of almost $170 million. As propagators of beauty, designers often shy away from “ugly.” But just like a successful movie, interest depends on the tension between good and bad, beauty and ugly. Karten Design flirted with this boundary in designing the Epidermits, a conceptual toy made from human tissue that can be tattooed and pierced. It’s been called terrifying, disgusting, and beautiful — and it never fails to spark a discussion when people visit our studio.

Sex I can’t count the number of times I’ve heard objects like the iPhone referred to as “sexy.” I began to really think about what someone could find erotic about an iPhone. Its staid, linear form takes no inspiration from the human body. But even though it’s not curvy, it is sleek and shiny and minimal. It almost looks…naked. This sexy ultra- minimalism has really taken hold in consumer electronics, where “thin is in,” as television and tablet manufacturers compete to create the sveltest bezels. Humor The fact that The Hangover Part II is one of the top-grossing movies this year speaks loud and clear. Laughter is integral to entertainment. How can products and brands tickle customers’ funny bone? Karten Design recently completed a brand audit that examined how companies like Old Spice earned 60 million web views (talk about grabbing eyeballs!) and increased body wash sales by 11% by being irreverent. The key: Challenge social norms and standards of propriety. Don’t be constrained by taboos.

