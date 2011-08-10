A Dutch Duo Crafts Lamps Beaming With Personality

Take Taffelstukken (“centerpieces” in Dutch), a three-piece lighting series by the Netherlands-based designers Daphna Isaacs and Laurens Manders. The lamps are brilliantly functional: They do double duty by providing light as well as storage spaces in the form of bowls (in the case of the table and floor lamp) and a shelf (in the case of the reading lamp). But, with pieces oak fit together with exposed screws, they also have that endearing, honest quality of something cobbled together by hand. They’ve got so much cartoonish personality that it’s easy to imagine them coming to life and walking around on their own.

The lamps all have porcelain shades and a pop of cobalt blue (in the cord of one, the screws of another). They’re still prototypes but will be produced by Cappellini.

BL