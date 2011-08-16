A Series Of Rugs Created Using Google Earth

Earlier in the month, we published Stefan Zirwes’s arresting aerial photos that capture the stunning beauty of natural and industrial landscapes. Today, we introduce you to a design student who turns satellite shots from Google Earth into Persian-like rugs.

David Hanauer, a Munich-based designer studying at the Karlsruhe Academy of Fine Arts, uses Google Earth to find compelling images. Then, mirroring the layout of a traditional Persian rug, he arranges the images symmetrically around a central point, like a traditional Persian carpet. The subject matter depicted on WorldWide rugs ranges from the clotted urban tracts of Las Vegas to the open expanses of Arctic woodlands.

One of the huge differences between these carpets and actual Persians is, of course, the technology used. They’re not hand-knotted, but rather printed onto polyester using colorfast dyes. And some of them even incorporate the Google logo into their patterns as unapologetic evidence of their digital origins.

WorldWide rugs can be bought individually as small mats or tiled to form carpets of larger dimensions. For more information, go here. BL