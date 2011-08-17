Rebranding The British Pub For Stylish Snobs

The new Liverpool Pub is meant to be a traditional English pub. So why does its logo, menu, and dishware belong in a hoity-toity social club, à la Bertie Wooster’s Drones?

For starters, the pub’s in Ukraine. “An English pub in the Ukraine and an English pub in England are different things,” says Alexander Andreyev, one-half of Reynolds and Reyner, the firm responsible for the restaurant’s identity. A typical pub in Liverpool would be a dark, dank place offering fried food and a gnarly bartender — all of which aren’t without their charms, but not what the Ukrainian diner’s looking for. Except for fast-food joints, Andreyev says, “there are no cheap restaurants or pubs at all.”

And what conveys upper crust more than a historic crest? Which is exactly what Andreyev and his partner, Artyom Kulik, created, using three distinctly Liverpudlian elements: the city’s mythical Liver bird (also the symbol of its famous football club), its location by the sea, and the “heraldic style used in Britain during the birth of Liverpool.” The logo is emblazoned on everything from the coffee cups to the scalloped coasters and elegant business cards — which conjure up cigar smoke, Oxbridge tales, and oak paneling, rather than carefree beer swilling with the lads.

Not to say we wouldn’t enjoy downing a pint at ye olde Liverpool Pub. On second thought: Make that a scotch, Jeeves. BL