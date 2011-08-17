A Dazzling Neon Tower Made From 30,000 Post-Its

Ah, Post-its. They’re great for grocery lists, reminders, “kick me” signs. But who knew that these tiny squares could form the building blocks for innovative architecture? At the ARTZONE Gallery in Kyoto City, Japan, Tato Architects managed to construct an intriguing and (remarkably) structurally sound installation using 3M’s wonderful invention.

Tato was commissioned to create an art installation that set the backdrop for six public dialogues, which took place in the gallery. After each conversation, the audience was instructed to write their impressions on Post-its. So naturally, Tato principal You Shimada tells Co.Design, he and his team of students from Kyoto University of Art and Design just had to use Post-its as their building material.

Over 30,000 Post-its were assembled into a series of “bricks” and joined together into layers which were stacked on top of each other to create fluorescent towers. Amazingly, the pieces are only secured with their own adhesive; there’s no additional glue in the entire structure. Even Shimada was surprised by how strong the Post-its were when united. “This is a kind of architecture — paper architecture,” he says. “Considerable strength with affluent flexibility was confirmed.” It took about a week to turn the Post-its into towers.