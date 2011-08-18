Here’s Some Amazing Images Of Cats On Scanners

Here at Co.Design, our fondness for felines ranks right up there with our worship of design god Dieter Rams. So at the risk of being too cute by half, we bring you Cat Scan, a Tumblr that elevates digital scans of our furry friends to awwww-inducing art.
And if you have access to a cat and a digital scanner, you’re all set to contribute to the site. Place Fluffy on the scanner’s glass top, press the scan button, and -– voila — you’ve got an irresistibly adorable image of smooshed fur and kitty toes. Even the most headstrong of cats will be willing (if unwitting) models, since a digital scanner is a.) warm and b.) something they really shouldn’t sit on in the first place. BL