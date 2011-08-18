Here’s Some Amazing Images Of Cats On Scanners

Here at Co.Design, our fondness for felines ranks right up there with our worship of design god Dieter Rams . So at the risk of being too cute by half, we bring you Cat Scan , a Tumblr that elevates digital scans of our furry friends to awwww-inducing art.

And if you have access to a cat and a digital scanner, you’re all set to contribute to the site. Place Fluffy on the scanner’s glass top, press the scan button, and -– voila — you’ve got an irresistibly adorable image of smooshed fur and kitty toes. Even the most headstrong of cats will be willing (if unwitting) models, since a digital scanner is a.) warm and b.) something they really shouldn’t sit on in the first place. BL