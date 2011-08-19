Being A Desk Jockey Makes You Sick. Design, To The Rescue!

We’ve all known that a couch potato lifestyle puts you at risk for a variety of ailments, but evidence is piling up that the mere act of sitting can also be hazardous. The American Cancer Society recently released the results of a 14-year study of 123,216 people, and found that women who sit for more than six hours a day were about 37% more likely to die during the course of the study than those who sat fewer than three hours per day. Men were 18% more likely to die.

Even more alarming, a daily run before work, or a swim after you leave the office is apparently not enough to offset the effects of eight hours of being a desk jockey. Jobs where you have to stand, or move around are, apparently, more healthful than those where workers spend their days hunched over a computer screen. That means that the woman behind the counter at Walmart is likely getting greater health benefits from her job than a coder at Facebook.

Naturally, this dilemma presents a wonderful business opportunity for enterprising companies. Enter Float, Humanscale‘s new adjustable table that lets you set the height you prefer. Over the course of the day, you can easily raise it from a seating level to a standing one and down again. At the end of the day, it can rise to just the right height for serving drinks.