A Barn That Has A Three-Ton Curtain Of Chains, Instead Of Walls

We’re endlessly impressed by architects’ resourcefulness. They can take the humblest building materials ( Legos , Post-its , you name it) and convert them into sparkling little palaces. The latest example comes at us from the Russian studio FAS(t) , which has managed to make metal chains, those emblems of industrial might, look outright pastoral.

FAS(t) draped a steel-frame barn in three tons — count ‘em, three tons! — of metal chains. Set down in the heart of a picturesque field four hours south of Moscow, the barn appears cloaked in a veil of iridescent chiffon. Sun hits the chains in all sorts of lovely, glinty ways during the day. Then at night, the barn transforms into a light box, its chains adopting the cool optical effects of translucent glass.

You would not want to keep livestock in this thing, seeing as how it doesn’t have any doors. The wolves (or whatever predatory animals they’ve got in rural Russia) would eat your chickens faster than you can say cockadoodle doo. But here’s something that almost makes up for it: When you take the place down, you could always reuse it as hundreds of bike locks.

[Images courtesy of FAS(t)] SL