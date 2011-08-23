Is Norman Foster Cursed In America?

Several years ago, Foster + Partners, the London firm of British starchitect Norman Foster, won a commission to design a glittery boutique hotel on the Vegas strip. Construction of the Harmon Hotel got underway. Then suddenly in 2008, the jackhammers ground to a halt. Inspectors had discovered severe structural problems, the details of which roughly boil down to this: If a major earthquake hit Las Vegas, the hotel will tumble over like the last move in Jenga. A courtroom battle ensued. Now, rather than sink money into a retrofit, the owner wants to blow up the whole thing before it even opens. The bill has already climbed past $250 million. Say it with me now: Oof.

At the same time, Foster’s plowing ahead on two hugely important U.S. projects. One is Virgin’s Spaceport America, in New Mexico, the world’s first purpose-built commercial airport for launching people into the sub-orbital heavens. The other is a giant UFO of an office building for Apple in Cupertino. Foster + Partners also designed Two World Trade Center, an office tower sprouting up in the new World Trade Center complex. Here’s our concern: Something–whether the Harmon Hotel in Las Vegas or a wannabe Shakespearean theater in New York–often goes wrong when Norman Foster is designing in the United States.

Should we lump Foster in with soccer, meat pies, and Herman’s Hermits?

Let us consider the evidence. In 2009, Foster completed a whizbang performance venue for the Dallas Opera as part of an ambitious $354 arts complex that included architecture by REX and Rem Koolhaas’s Office for Metropolitan Architecture. In July, the Dallas Opera (TDO) announced that it was canceling a production in its 2011-2012 repertoire owing to financial woes, which result, in part, from the size of the venue: There aren’t enough seats. According to the press release:

Whereas TDO could previously accommodate patrons for a popular opera in four performances, it now takes up to six, resulting in a longer and more expensive rehearsal and performance cycle, as well as increased costs for conductors, principal artists, chorus, technicians and stage crews, based on the number of performances and/or hours worked.

It was not Foster’s fault. A steering committee decided to erect an intimate theater, failing to realize how detrimental it’d be to the opera’s bottom line. That, combined with the premium of running a slick new opera house and, of course, the general residue of an economic slump–fewer patrons, dinkier donations–tugged viciously at TDO’s purse strings. In the 2010-2011 fiscal year, the opera ran a $6 million deficit. Onlookers fear more performance cancellations (or perhaps worse).

Other Foster + Partners projects simply never budged past the drawing board. The firm has had a project in the pipeline on New York City’s Governors Island since 2003: a stage for Shakespeare that vaguely resembles the original Globe Theater in London. “What started as a dream a few years ago has turned into a firm proposal,” the New York Sun reported back in 2007, “with a design by architect Lord Norman Foster… and a business plan.” (Fun fact: Foster has since resigned from the House of Lords apparently to avoid paying U.K. taxes on foreign income.) The Sun helpfully pointed out that the theater would need more than a business plan to progress with its scheme. How prophetic. Four years on, no word on when–or whether–it’ll be built.

Head some 3,000 miles west, to Seattle, and you’ve got a Foster + Partners design for a swank, LEED-Platinum tower that’s been on hold since the 2008 financial crisis. The developers insist that the building will still move forward: “There’s a fifty-fifty chance it’ll happen in the next 12 months, but given the state of the economy it could be longer than that,” Brett Allen told us in a voicemail. Maybe a lot longer.

Just fallout from the slump? Perhaps. But even projects that finished up before Wall Street tanked have suffered lackluster fates. Take the 46-story Hearst Tower, which opened in midtown Manhattan in 2006. A big stack of manly steel trusses, it’s been broadly heralded as a feat of engineering. It has not been as broadly heralded as a feat of architecture, competing with the likes of the (hideous) Trump International Hotel & Tower and the (extra-hideous) MetLife Building for the title of ugliest building in New York. Robert Campbell, one of the best architecture critics alive, panned it, calling it “a cage” with none of the charm of the Gherkin (the Foster-designed stack of manly steel trusses that punctuates London’s skyline). Instead the Hearst “looks like a misplaced missile silo,” Campbell wrote in Architectural Record. “It’s as if the Pentagon, with its usual deftness of touch, had confused its maps and located this chunk of military hardware in Manhattan instead of Florida.” Ouch.