Infographic Of The Day: Who Created This Debt Nightmare?

To judge only by cable news, the debt problem that the United States is facing threatens to destroy the entire universe RIGHT AFTER THE COMMERCIAL BREAK. But how bad is it, in historical context? And, more importantly, what’s driving the debt?

The talented folks at Elefint Designs sent us a rather detailed chart that attempts to tease some of these questions apart. And perhaps the most surprising thing is that we’re actually starting to bend the curve of debt growth. [Click to enlarge] As you can see in the chart above, the debt is in fact at levels not too far off their historical highs, which resulted from the cost of World War II. (And in that time period, it was the great economic boom of the 1950s which swelled the amount of taxes collected by the government — and in turn helped us out from under the debt.) But the most surprising thing is revealed in the very tail end of that chart, which represents the last couple of years:

The debt growth is actually slowing — which is the precise opposite of what you’d expect if you’re listening to all the screaming cable-news morons. We’re not in a good place by any means, and the debt isn’t going down quite yet — but we’re no longer seeing hockey-stick growth. What the graph doesn’t quite flesh out is how the debt got to be so bad. The short answer? The wars started by President George W. Bush and his tax-cuts for Americans making over $250,000 a year. All of this is laid out rather brilliantly in this chart from The New York Times:

