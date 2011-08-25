Music Vid Recalls A Trippy 1960s Light Show [Video]

In high school, some kids would drop acid and go see a psychedelic light show at the planetarium. I never went along (yes, really), but a new music video for TWR72 gives me an inkling of what I missed. Set to the Dutch band’s pulsing track “Tunnel,” the video is a mesmerizing display of liquid fireworks.

Created by the visual artists MRRK and Ine van den Elsen, the video captures the interaction of colored inks and oil. “When the two fluids meet,” van den Elsen tells Co.Design, “they slowly start to react and the ink starts to evaporate and a thin layer of ink dries on top of the oil.” The more ink, the more intense the color explosion became. The team shot all the footage in three days using a micro lens, which allowed them to zoom in on the action in the petri dish, and edited the video in a week.

“There were a lot of fumes involved, so we got a little bit high during the shoot and had a lot of fun making the video,” van den Elsen recalls. “We really felt connected to the psychedelic liquid light shows from the sixties.” Your enjoyment of the video, dear reader, need not depend on inhaling toxic ink fumes (or on any other chemicals for that matter), but I do recommend keeping the sound on for full effect.BL