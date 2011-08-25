Infographic Of The Day: The Definitive Guide To Crazy Coffee Drinks

If you’re like me and T.S. Eliot, you’ve measured out your life with coffee spoons. But chances are, the actual amount of caffeine you consume versus the volume you drink is a fuzzier matter. If you go in for those fancy coffee drinks, you’re getting proportionately less caffeine than if you went for a straight shot of espresso, as this nifty Venn diagram, by the London-based graphic designer David Staffell, so clearly illustrates. Of course, as a coffee connoisseur, you already know all this, but it’s still cool to see it laid out in graphic shorthand.