Infographic Of The Day: Google’s 11-Year Spending Spree

The relentless, daily stream of Google news tends to hide one important fact about the company: They’ve been buying a lot of smaller companies, in their ever-evolving quest to dominate the online ad market and shore up their defenses against disruptive innovations or nagging patent lawsuits.

advertisement

Here’s an infographic illustrating that, created by Antonio Lupetti, the founder of Italian tech site Woorkup: The main take-away, of course, is that Google has actually been quite strategic about its biggest purchases: These aren’t big-ticket impulse buys, as you might expect given Google’s wild-and-wacky image as loving innovation for innovation’s sake. In each case, from Double-Click to Ad Mob to YouTube, the focus has been on shoring up its core advertising business. (Granted, the AOL “acquisition” is actually more of a strategic partnership, but never mind. That’s still a lot of money.) The fact is that Google keeps its bets on crazy ideas small and well distributed, while it reserves its biggest cheese for (almost) sure things. The one seeming outlier, of course, is YouTube. But that was a different sort of bet: It hinged on the idea that Google was a master of monetization, and would be able to bring its ad-words intelligence to online videos, which hadn’t really ever had a working business model. After some rather large hiccups–including a stunning rate of cash burn–it seems to be working, even as YouTube expands into original content in hopes of creating a more robust set of offerings to advertisers that would rather not be too attached to Keyboard Cat and Chocolate Rain. Things actually get a bit more interesting in the latter part of the infographic:

advertisement