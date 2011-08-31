Pentagram’s 60-Second Tour Of 999 Typefaces [Video]

To herald the U.S. release of Just My Type , a book of typographic tales by U.K. author Simon Garfield , Pentagram’s Michael Bierut and Naresh Ramchandani designed this little trailer, which whips through a whopping 999 fonts in one minute. Warning: Dizzying letterforms ahead.

Per Pentagram:

The trip starts and ends in Archer, the font used on the book’s US cover (designed by Roberto de Vicq de Clumptich), passing through much-loved fonts like Bodoni, Helvetica and Gotham, as well as ne’er-do-wells like Comic Sans, Papyrus and Arial.

And then there are another, oh, 992 squeezed in there — “more or less,” Pentagram says. See? Even they can’t keep track.

Just My Type traces the development of fonts through historical figures like Johannes Gutenberg, John Baskerville, Eric Gill, and Jan Tschichold, and digs into all sorts of juicy typographic mysteries, from what makes a typeface presidential to why the T in the Beatles logo is longer than the other letters. The book is out tomorrow through Gotham Books. Buy it here. SL