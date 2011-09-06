China Knows It Must Innovate. But Can It?

In 2003, Goldman Sachs issued a report predicting that by 2041 China would vault over the United States to become the world’s largest economy. Since then, China has been on a tear, with annual growth of 9 to 10%, compared to the U.S.’s recent anemic GDP, which has hovered around 2%. Check the shelves of any Walmart–or the country-of-origin label of most of the goods in your home–and you can see that China’s ambition to be the world’s low-cost manufacturer is already a done deal.

Now, we hear, that China has similar goals with regard to those products’ design as well as their construction. In the past 10 years, the Chinese have created more than 1,000 design programs, educating more than a million students. In addition, according to Clive Roux, CEO of IDSA (Industrial Design Society of America), who spent a year talking to over 80 people in government, education, and design consultancies, China is investing in hundreds of industrial design parks and cities throughout the country.

“China’s central government wants to shift the economy from being the world’s factory to a modern services economy, and it has declared that the country needs to promote industrial design to help it get there,” Roux says. Does this mean that it’s only a matter of time before America’s design industry goes the way of its manufacturing base? Designers: Don’t delete that CAD software just yet.

The concept of user empathy is in its infancy in China.

Liu Jun, vice president and chief creative officer of Eegoo Cultural Industry Investment Co., Ltd, and one of the “50 Most Creative Individuals in China,” according to China’s New Ad magazine, has a far less rosy picture of the reality of the design industry in his country than the alarmist press might have us believe. “The reason the Chinese don’t have global companies is that we don’t have a global vision,” Liu told me in a recent conversation at the materials consultancy Material Connexion’s offices in New York. “We don’t see what world markets need.”

Liu says the reasons why his country’s designers lag the West are complex. For one thing, he says, the concept of user-centeredness, so central to Western design, is in its infancy in China. “Chinese designers only think about what pleasures them, not the customer,” he says. “It’s a huge problem.” In addition, the notion of sustainable design is equally embryonic. Liu cites a client who heads a top Chinese consumer electronics company who came back from a 20-day trip to the United States stunned by what he had seen.

“When he got back to Guangzhou, he realized how terrible the pollution was,” Liu says. “So he summoned all his department heads and insisted that they find a way to damage the environment less. ‘We are all on the same planet, but the U.S. air is so fresh!’ he told them.” Liu hopes to open 10 Material Connexion libraries and consultancies in China in the next year or so to introduce his countrymen to eco-friendly materials and Western-style design principles.

That’s a good beginning, but probably not enough, says Daniel Altman, director of thought leadership at Dalberg Global Development Advisors and author of Outrageous Fortunes, The Twelve Surprising Trends That Will Reshape the Global Economy.