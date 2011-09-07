A Giant Technicolor Carpet That Mirrors A Museum

In celebration of Copenhagen Design Week, which ended yesterday, the Danish Design Museum rolled out its version of a red carpet, which blanketed the cobblestone entrance with a Technicolor mirror image of the museum’s own façade.

The runner was made by Ege, one of Denmark’s largest carpet companies, using a digital-printing technology that allows individual control of 40,000 nozzles of dye. The plant can, therefore, transfer large images onto carpet with photographic precision and without pattern repeats. (Due to a non-compete agreement, Ege carpets are not available in the U.S. market, as the company applies a method developed by Milliken.) In this case, the rug was produced polyamide sections and assembled on-site.

By juxtaposing the 18th-century building with a colorful digital interpretation, in-house designer Karen Lund Hansen makes reference to the museum’s historical and contemporary collections. Hansen snatched the colors palette from the surrounding street and the sky and trees in nearby Grønnegården. No longer on display, the carpet will kept on hand for future museum events.BL