Wanted: A Windshield Wiper For Your Bathroom Mirror

We’re not sure what’s more annoying: when your mirror fogs up after a shower or when your mirror gets all streaky after your try to wipe away said fog with a towel or your hand.

Mirror Clearer solves both problems by mimicking the simple gesture of a windshield wiper. Attach it to your mirror with a suction cup. Then when your mirror steams up, you just rotate the wiper by hand and the steam gets whisked away.

The device is by Berlin-based Dewa Design, and it costs 15 euros, or about $20. Buy it through Designspray here (shipping’s free!).

[Image via Designboom]