6 Danish Designers Carrying On Hans Wegner’s Legacy Of Craft

Who comes to mind when you think of Danish furniture design? Hans Wegner, Finn Juhl, Arne Jacobsen? All great masters, and all dead. So where are all the young talented designers to carry on the tradition of Scandinavian craftsmanship? A slew of them are exhibiting their wares as part of Danish Craft’s Collection15 at Maison d’Objet this week.

Curated by the London-based designer Nina Tolstrup, many of the 31 designs are contemporary twists on traditional objects of their childhood. Jonas Klein’s Granny, for instance, is a modern take on an old-fashioned milking stool, with three mismatched traditional-looking legs; and Rikke Hagen’s Orla is a fresh update of her grandfather’s lamp. Also evident is the Danes’ enduring fondness for wood and innovation. Pernille Snedker Hansen applies a marbling technique to create a colorful swirling pattern on wooden flooring, whereas Morten Emil Engle uses CNC-milling to create a solid piece of oak into a sturdy stool devoid of screws, joints, or glue.

Couldn’t make it to Paris this year time? Not to worry; check out our selection of products in the slideshow above.

[All images courtesy 2011 Danish Crafts/jeppegudmundsen.com]BL