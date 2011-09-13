Nendo Introduces A Collection Of Electronics Accessories

Oki Sato, the low-profile principal of the Japanese firm Nendo , is the design world’s James Franco, a man who can seemingly do just about anything. We’ve covered a sliver of the architect’s body of work at Co.Design: material innovation , otherworldly exhibition design , and stunning minimalist interiors . Oh, did we mention computer accessories? Nendo already introduced a devastatingly cute mouse with a detachable USB tail for Elecom, which is now adding a new Nendo-designed products to its mix, on top of products previously introduced.

The newest four pieces include two wireless mouses. Orime features flat surfaces, rather than the usual soft curves, for a shape resembling crumpled paper (orime is “fold” in Japanese). It also looks like a 3-D version of low-res CG data–neither “digital nor analog,” according to Nendo’s press release, “but possibly both or somewhere in between.” The other mouse, Kasane (meaning “stacked”), has buttons that appear to be randomly stacked, like papers scattered on a work surface. The USB flash drive–called the DATA Hook–is the most utilitarian of the bunch, taking the streamlined form of a carabiner, whereas the oddball is Jaguchi (“tap”), a smartphone stand made to look like a running spigot, which has about as much charm and humor as your standard novelty-shop item. But we forgive you, Mr. Sato. We all have our embarrassing Oscar-hosting moments.BL