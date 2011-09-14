The Inside Story: 5 Secrets To Pixar’s Success

Recently at Jump, I had the pleasure of interviewing Oren Jacob, the former chief technical officer of Pixar, in front of a small group of invited guests. Oren shared a number of fascinating stories of what went on behind the scenes at Pixar during his 20 years there.

During his tenure at Pixar, Jacob helped the company grow into one of America’s most successful companies (all 12 of Pixar’s full-length feature films to date have been blockbusters!). You need only spend five minutes with him to realize he embodies everything we have grown to love about Pixar movies. He speaks passionately, shares emotional stories that resonate with everyone, and yes, he is quite animated (even leaping off his stool to emphasize a point).

But what strikes me most about Jacob is his ability to cross traditional organizational, academic, and industry principles to make great stuff happen. He is the epitome of a hybrid thinker. A mechanical engineer by training, he has played significant roles at Pixar beyond creating Pixar University and the company’s own proprietary software platform to manage the animation pipeline. He was also an integral part of the storytelling process and a steward of company culture.

Throughout Jacob’s talk were lessons on how to use hybrid thinking to solve the large, ambiguous challenges within organizations (the visual illustration of the talk, by Jump’s Jonathan Gabrio, is pictured above). While much of the discussion fell under the “What happens in Vegas” rule, I was able to net out a few takeaways that Oren was comfortable sharing with a wider audience. Here are five principles I heard:

In December of 1998, Pixar had finished three years of work on Toy Story 2. The movie was set to be Disney’s end-of-the-millennium shining star. The problem was the movie wasn’t very good. With just eight months left to finish production, Jacob did the unthinkable and, after talking it through with his producers, went to the executive team and told them that Toy Story 2 didn’t pass muster. In fact, Jacob and a few others said the movie was horrible and might ruin the company if released as it was. After watching the movie, Steve Jobs, Chief Creative Officer John Lasseter, and President Ed Catmull, and others agreed and set in motion the plan to overhaul the movie.

The movie was completely rewritten and produced in the remaining eight months. Toy Story 2 went on to become one of the most critically acclaimed Pixar movies of all time, but only because Jacob and others on his team had the guts to say the work wasn’t good enough. It wasn’t something they could believe in.

It’s easy to be lulled into thinking creativity lives and breathes better when free of criticism. While quick judgment can kill great ideas in the nub, a straight-up, critical assessment is just as important as any brainstorm technique.