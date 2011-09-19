A Greenhouse Made Of 100,000 Legos

To the list of amazing things Legos are capable of, add this: They can feed you.

London industrial designer Sebastian Bergne has built what’s being billed as the world’s first greenhouse made entirely out of Legos–an 11.5-foot-tall translucent shed that nourishes edible plants, like tomatoes, peppers, and sunflowers.

Set down in London’s famous Covent Garden, it’s got walls and a pitched roof constructed using 50,000 clear Legos, with another 50,000 brown Legos on the ground to mimic the look of soil. (Cute.) Bergne tells Co.Design that the Lego Greenhouse was thrown together in just one night, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. And while it’s a temporary structure–designed as part of the London Design Festival–it hints at the potential for Legos to be used as a construction material in the real world. Up next: a Lego computer?

Oh, wait.

[Images courtesy of Sebastian Bergne]SL