New Shop Made Of Almost Half A Million Sheets Of Newspaper

How lucky is the New York Times to have Aesop in America? First, the design-minded Aussie skincare company built its first stateside kiosk using 1,800 copies of the Gray Lady as display stands.

Now they’ve gone and opened their first brick-and-mortar store in the U.S., in downtown Manhattan, and they’ve decorated it with–you guessed it!–even more copies of the Times: 2,800 to be precise, which translates to 400,000 individual sheets of newspaper. (Both projects are by Brooklyn architect Jeremy Barbour of Tacklebox.)

The sheets are stacked into blocks to form walls and other surfaces, creating a dramatic setting for Aesop’s products–pricey beauty elixirs with names like Parsley Seed Facial Cleanser and Chamomile Concentrate Anti-Blemish Masque. It’s like a giant free advertisement for the Times. Or maybe it’s a metaphor: Print isn’t dead, it’s just being repurposed… as a backdrop for zit cream.

