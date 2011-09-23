A Children’s Spelling Video, Starring Charming Motion Graphics [Video]

In Shakespeare’s day, a hornbook consisted of the alphabet printed onto a piece of paper pasted onto a wooden board with a handle. The Italian design studio N9ve has just released its own version of the hornbook: “Alphabet 2,” a delightfully clever video, with each letter illustrating the meaning of a word beginning with that character.

This is ostensibly a spelling video. But as South Park isn’t for kids just because it’s a cartoon, “Alphabet 2” definitely caters to grown-up tastes. N9ve specifies that the letters are modeled on Helvetica proportions–how many 3-year-old type purists do you know?–and some of the words are way beyond elementary comprehension: A is for Anamorphosis? Have fun explaining that to your toddler. (“Let’s come back to that one in a few years.”) But never mind, it’s a fun way to spend two and a half minutes–and sure beats a repeat performance of Goodnight Moon.BL