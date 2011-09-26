IBM Puts On A Big Data Viz Show, Streaming Real-Time Data About NYC

Ever since Diller Scofido & Renfro unveiled their sexy new rehab of Lincoln Center, the place has been a magnet for surprising design: Wet’s frisky fountain , Fashion Week’s footwear fetishists , the bizarre spectacle of super-slow dancers Eiko + Koma emerging like wraiths from the reflecting pool.

But it was still surprising to wander down Broadway late last week and find a 123 x 12 foot digital wall sloping down below street level displaying what looked like a bathtub’s worth of blue LED bubbles draining into the parking garage.

That’s but one image that sparkles across this massive screen, mounted in conjunction with an exhibit celebrating IBM’s 100th anniversary, which visualizes, in real time, the live data streaming from the systems surrounding the exhibit, from traffic on Broadway, to solar energy, to credit card fraud, to air quality–to the amount of water that is systematically leaking from New York’s aqueduct system.

The free exhibit will run through Oct. 23, will the goal of showcasing the potential of science and information technology to make the world work better.

This is the largest public exposition that IBM has done since the 1964 World’s Fair in New York, says Lee Green, the exhibit’s designer. Charles and Ray Eames were instrumental in that exhibit, and their influence, he says, is still significant in this display.

“A lot of what we’ve done here was inspired by the Eameses,” says Green. “We wanted to understand the way the Eameses thought about converting complexity into something that’s approachable. They felt that if you were going to create something appealing, it had to have an intellectual, a sensory, and an emotional component.“

The exhibit itself has three unique experiential aspects: the data wall, a film about humankind’s quest for progress, and an interactive experience where viewers can poke a forest of touch screens to learn more about everything from weather prediction algorithms to virus spread simulations.