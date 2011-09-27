This Is What Art Made Of Infinite Reflections Looks Like

If you’ve ever wondered where three PhDs will land you, look no further than Serge Salat ’s spaceframe-disco ball-mind screw of an installation Beyond The Infinity, shown here.

Salat is a French artist, architect, and writer with PhDs in history and civilizations, architecture, and economics and management. His art works–large, multi-sensory spaces that he’s been building since 1988–blend “Eastern Chinese philosophy and cosmic visions with advanced contemporary techniques,” the press release says. That includes Chinese Taoist philosophy. And the Western Renaissance. Also: Neo Platonism. And not to be forgotten: “the most advanced art thinking of the XXth century about the fourth dimension.”

Is your head throbbing? Mine, too. These descriptions are so dense they make Noam Chomsky sound like Dr. Seuss. Here’s another, just for kicks: The installations are “closed private cosmos in which the audience penetrates and participates [in] a mystical journey through its physical and emotional stimulations” (the press release’s bold, not mine).

Luckily, you don’t need three PhDs or even one just to enjoy looking at Salat’s work. Beyond The Infinity uses spaceframes, patterned boxes, and carefully placed mirrors to create a tripped-out, immersive environment that looks as though Sol LeWitt hustled his way onto the set of Saturday Night Fever. The official explanation: “The work layout uses spatial techniques of Suzhou gardens in order to create a mystical journey in an abstract version of the world of Chinese courtyards, interconnected by infinite galleries…” Do you really want to hear the rest of this? Didn’t think so.

Beyond The Infinity is traveling around China, with sponsorship from General Motors China, through November.

[Images courtesy of Serge Salat; hat tip to Designboom]SL