A “Typewriter” That Mixes Cocktails At The Push Of Keys [Video]

“One day I had this funny idea, and I thought, ‘Well, there’s really nothing stopping me,’” Morskoiboy recalls on his blog. “At first it was just for fun. But then . . . then I drew up a sketch. And then another one. I started tinkering around and, to make a long story short, there came a point when I realized that, for the first time in my life, I was going to build something with my own two hands.” That could describe the experience of just about any DIY designer. What’s unusual is the weirdly amazing invention Morskoiboy decided to make: A Rube Goldberg contraption that uses a typewriter keyboard, an “electronic display,” and a network of syringes to mix cocktails. “After a couple months of fine-tuning the communication vessels,” he writes, “I became the sole owner in the world of such a strange piece of work.” Indeed.