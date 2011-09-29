Thanks, Global Warming! Sweden To Build World’s Wildest Indoor Ski Park

The Swedish arm of Danish megafirm C. F. Møller Architects has announced plans to build the “world’s most complete indoor ski park” in Sweden. Cool! But wait, what does that even mean?
C. F. Møller’s Julian Weyer clarifies in an email:
By ‘the most complete’ we mean it has the most facilities (downhill/ nordic/ biathlon/ snowpark and more) AND is the largest (to our knowledge) and thus the only World-Cup sized indoor slope. This… means that it can be both an attractive leisure facility and a serious training ground for national winter sports teams.
So there you have it: An indoor winter wonderland that could out-Dubai Dubai. Which doesn’t make a whole lot of sense in Sweden. Don’t they have enough real snow?
Apparently not. According to C. F. Møller’s website, “The idea for the Skipark 360° in Bålsta–45 minutes outside of Stockholm–came about as this proud skiing nation has experienced reduced snowfall in the last couple of years.” Thanks, global warming! The good news: C. F. Møller is taking care to ensure that Skipark 360° doesn’t exacerbate the effects of the very phenomenon that necessitated a fake slope in the first place. The goal is to make the park entirely self-sufficient, with renewable energy from geothermal wells, solar panels, wind turbines, and hydropower. Construction is expected to start in 2013 or 2014.
[Images courtesy of C. F. Møller]SL