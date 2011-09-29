Infographic Of The Day: Why Your Fundraiser Is Inherently Racist

Depending on your taste for keeping up with the latest in political idiocy, you may or may not have heard about the “inherently racist” bake sale that went down at UC Berkeley earlier this week . Apparently, it was an attempt to go all Jonathan Swift on the practice of affirmative action, using baked goods as the sharp end of its satirical spear. Whether the stunt changed any hearts or minds is anyone’s guess, but they sure sold a $*#&load of cupcakes. But don’t sneer too much–as our friend Doogie Horner points out in his latest flowchart, you might be hard-pressed to find any amateur fundraising technique that isn’t in some way “inherently racist.”

See? Even that dunking booth at your local church has a sinister discriminatory agenda. QED. (Thanks for ruining pancake breakfasts forever, Doogie.)

