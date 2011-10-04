Daft Punk’s Gold-Plated Coke Bottles Are More Daft Than Punk

When I heard about Coca-Cola’s latest marketing stunt–a limited-edition run of Coke bottles stamped with 18-karat gold , co-branded with Daft Punk–I couldn’t help but be reminded of that Chase credit card commercial that shows a bunch of random objects being spray-painted gold and wonder just what the mothertrucking point actually is. I won’t deny it: I love Coke. And hey, Daft Punk is pretty cool, I guess. But does a light sprinkling of precious metal really turn a piece of trash into a “collector’s item”?

Apparently the new bottles, which are available at DaftCoke.com (although that site appears to be down at the moment), have a design that is supposed to evoke the electronica duo’s iconic robot helmets. You can get your sweet sugar water in a bottle stamped with gold or silver, but they’re “limited to 20 signed copies,” according to Design Taxi. I’m not sure what kind of person would be in a huge rush to buy more than one, but at the very least, the bottle designs have improved since the last stunt that Coke and Daft Punk pulled earlier this year–those ones looked like cheesy Budweisers, whereas the new ones have that classy chrome-and-crimson look that has kept me a sheeplike devotee of Coke over Pepsi since the age of . . . well, actually I can’t remember when Coke got its hooks into me, but it was a long time ago.

But that’s the thing with certain brands, like Coke: Is there anyone on earth who isn’t already “a Coke person” or not? You either irrationally love this particular brand of diabetes-juice, or you probably don’t particularly care. Is the supposed halo effect of a popular-for-the-moment band plus some ginned-up artificial scarcity really going to change any hearts or minds on the matter? I’m not being sarcastic (well, at least not wholly sarcastic) here: I’m curious. What is the tangible return on investment from a campaign like this? Maybe one of our enlightened readers can educate me in the comments.

