GE Wants To Redesign Your Breast Cancer Experience

GE wants you to share your mammography and/or breast cancer experience. Luckily, I’ve never had the latter, but like most women, I’ve endured the former, and as any woman can tell you, it ain’t fun.

Here’s what it looks like: Step into a dimly lit room, with a giant, scary piece of equipment, dressed in one of those weird hospital gowns that you can’t really figure out how to tie. Radiation technologist says, “Please stand sideways and put boob on shelf, while draping your armpit over a pointy metal corner of the equipment.” Much fussing over correct placement of cupcake. Feet forward, jug pointing toward the wall. When body part is in correct alignment, technician lowers vise–-hard!-–on same, squeezing the poor puppy into something like the mammary version of Flat Stanley. She steps behind a screen, then zaps the little sucker with radiation. Repeat.

That’s the easy part. Next comes waiting a couple days for a breast cancer detector to sound the all-clear.

There must be a better way.

To figure out what that might look like, GE is holding an open studio called For Women By Women, every Saturday in October, from 12 p.m.-5 p.m., at 382 West Broadway, in New York’s Soho, to encourage women to stop by and share their experiences on the topic with a team of designers. Women outside New York can chime in via the company’s Facebook page.

The outreach is part of a larger, $1B commitment to cancer that the company announced last month that includes a $100 million innovation challenge to find and fund ideas to accelerate both the detection of breast cancer and enable more personalized treatment.

The studio is a discreet installation, conceived by the New York interaction design group Sub Rosa, barely discernible but for the GE logo faintly visible on the etched glass doors. Inside is a stylishly appointed space, tricked out with conversational groupings of Steelcase furniture, French press coffee, and artsy renderings of pink-stained cancer cells.