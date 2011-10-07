“Stop Tweeting Dumb Sh*t” And Other New Workplace Rules

The best part about these posters–whose admonitions include “Criminalize Decaf”–is how their sentiments apply to pretty much any current workplace. “It seems the thoughts are pretty universal and extend way beyond the world of advertising and production,” Division of Labor writes on their site. “When your mom asks you whether she should have an account on “the Twitter” you know the new media has crept far outside of Cupertino, Saratoga and Palo Alto.” In fact, the company only started selling the posters after people saw them hanging in the studio window and asked if they were for sale. I guess people will do anything to get rid of that “Hang in There!” poster with the kitten and the tree branch that’s been fouling up the break room for 15 years.

[Buy the “New Rules of Work” poster set for $35 at Division of Labor]JP