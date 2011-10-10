An Incandescent Bulb That Lives Entirely On Your Computer Screen

With the federal government set to start phasing out incandescent light bulbs in 2012, everyone’s turning to more eco-friendly alternatives like CFLs and LEDs. But those options have their own problems. The former blast mercury into the air when they break. The latter are expensive , the quality of light pales compared with incandescents, and they’re not always as environmentally sound as advertised .

Patrick Martinez’s Click bulb might not be the perfect solution, but it’s certainly cheaper and longer-lasting than the other choices out there. That’s because it’s a light bulb that lives entirely in the virtual world. Download Click for $5 through the design marketplace Vespoe, and a digital lamp shaped like a classic Edisonian bulb materializes on your computer screen. From there, you can set the bulb’s color, its quality of light (diffuse or hard), and its position on the screen. You can also create a little desktop light show, by programming the bulb to feature up to 36 colors in the order and speed of your choosing.

A glorified screen saver? I guess. It’s certainly not powerful enough to replace floor lamps and overhead lights. That said, I got a pretty decent glow out of it on my puny 13-inch MacBook. I bet with a bigger screen, it could fill a small room with some nice mood lighting–a sort of lava lamp for the post-incandescent home.

Check out a preview of Click here.

[Images via Vespoe; hat tip to Designboom]SL