Nike’s New Thermo-Molded Sneakers Are Like Sculptures For Your Feet

Nike might have ruptured the space-time continuum to release Marty McFly’s sneakers last month, but the company’s new Vac Tech collection is just as futuristic.

As a centerpiece for the holiday season, Nike Sportswear has released three of its most venerable brands–the Air Force 1, Dunk, and Air Max 90–constructed using a thermo-molding technique, a kind of vacuum compression method that allows the shoe to be held together without any noticeable seams or stitching. The Nike Dunk VT, above, basically recreates the familiar silhouette of the original design as sculpture around your feet.

The thermo-molding process, or “Vac Tech technology,” as the company calls it, results in a seamless, one-piece vacuum-packed upper construction and comes with matching shoelaces and either black or white soles. There are glossy and regular leather versions, while suede versions come finished with a variety of tonal colorways–the suede Dunks and these beige Air Max 90 VTs are especially good.

More information here.JG