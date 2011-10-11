Black Irish: Emerald Isle Designers Reveal Their Dark Side [Slideshow]

Artists and designers from the Emerald Isle are showing their darker side in a new exhibit at New York’s American Irish Historical Society . In DUBH-Dialogues in Black, the featured dark matter ranges from textiles, jewelry, and furniture to architecture, glass, and ceramics.

This is not the first time that several of these designers have been brought to the attention of American audiences. Last year, a show called MATERIALpoetry was exhibited at the Historical Society. Like that exhibit, DUBH-Dialogues in Black shines the spotlight on Irish designers who use traditional materials in new and innovative ways–only this year, everything’s painted black. Above, a survey of the standouts.RG