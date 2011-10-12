Who’s The Guy Honored In Today’s Gumby-Themed Google Doodle?

Today Google is paying homage to a ubiquitous but little-known creator in pop culture history: Art Clokey , the creator of Gumby . That talking slab of green goo with the asymmetrical head, who first appeared on TV in 1955, has become so ingrained in our collective memory that he’s more of a symbol or metaphor than anything else. But where did he come from? Like Jim Henson , Art Clokey created ads for a living to finance his experimental art as a young man–before that very experimental vision itself became attractive to the suits as fodder for childrens’ programming.

This is “Gumbasia,” the jazzy stop-motion animated art film that Clokey made in 1953. According to Wikipedia, he intended it as a send-up of Disney’s Fantasia, whose pristine hand-drawn animation and classical vision probably didn’t appeal much to artsy 1950s hepcats. Clokey created the music-video-like “Gumbasia” according to the precepts of a filmmaking theory called “Kinesthetic Film Principles” espoused by Clokey’s art-school mentor at USC, Slavko Vorkapich.

As often happens, Clokey was tutoring a Hollywood producer’s son for extra cash on the side, and the producer took a shine to him. He invited Clokey to screen “Gumbasia” at 20th Century Fox, fell in love with it, and hooked Clokey up with Tom Sarnoff at NBC with a seven-year contract to produce a children’s show… which would become Gumby.

Corporate media and advertising have been strip-mining the minds of artists for profit since time immemorial, but occasionally something timeless comes out of it. Gumby might be a punchline these days, but as a piece of pop-culture design for kids with a hip appeal for adults (much like the Muppets, which appeared almost simultaneously in 1956), it’s outlasted just about everything else. Will Dora The Explorer be so lucky? I doubt it.

