Transformer House Shapeshifts According To The Weather

Fans of modern architecture, sundials, Transformers–have we got a house for you! Take a gander at the D*Haus, a shapeshifting residential marvel. Placed on circular rails, it has the ability to pivot open and closed. In the process, the house goes from the archetypal square to a seemingly more spacious house with distinct wings and a heck of a lot of windows.

“The dissection of the square into four distinct shapes allows it to be rearranged to form the triangle,” Daniel Woolfson of the D*Haus Company says. “This concept alone is fascinating, but the possibilities are endless when applying this formula to the world of architecture and design.” Yes, yes. Math + architecture = good design. But show us the morph!

This house was developed as an ecologically sensitive prefab home for Sweden and Lapland. Sensitive in what way, you ask? The house is designed to shift so that it can adjust to the areas’ harsh weather conditions. For instance, the changing geometry of the house can be pulled into a tight square when it’s cold and you need to conserve heat. Conversely, the house can open its wings to collect the sun’s rays (which doubles as a neato way to separate yourself from your screaming children!).

To make the concept house a reality, there’s a lot more work to be done. It’s no joke when we say there are a lot of moving parts. There are weight issues, concerns about the tracks, the need to make connections meet perfectly so there aren’t any misfirings… you know, the usual things one doesn’t have to worry about in a humdrum, non-moving house or something more portable.

The company is wisely hedging its bets by making D*Static, a stationary but nevertheless attractive residence, available. It has also been successful in using its mathematical equation for other–much smaller–products like tables (D*Table) and lighting (D*Light). But we’re going to save our pennies for the mighty morphing house. What can we say? It moves us.

[Images courtesy of the D*Haus Company]