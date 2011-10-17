Wanted: A Handy Toolkit For Making Catchy Protest Signs

Here’s something that oughta come in handy now that Occupy Wall Street has officially transformed into Occupy Everywhere: a toolkit for making your own protest signs that covers an indiscriminate raft of causes–and in multiple languages. A compendium of 46 crisp, die-cut stencils, it includes everything from a clenched fist (union solidarity) to a recycling symbol (environmentalism) to “Chai Na” (Chinese for “tear that down”) to a skull and cross bones (uh, pirate rights?). It’s even got crosshairs–for the discerning NRA demonstrator, we guess. Buy Patrick Thomas’s Protest Stencil Toolkit (Laurence King, 2011) for $24.95 here. And for images of some of our favorite OWS protest signs, go here.