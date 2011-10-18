Let’s Move Past Manufacturing. America Should Be The “Innovation Nation”

Today, many lament that the United States used to make great things but seldom does any longer, believing it’s no longer a major source of manufacturing and creation. One need only open the October issue of Fast Company, titled “The United States of Design” for a reality check. While manufacturing’s decline has been significant over the last two decades, I believe the emerging narrative that manufacturing in the U.S.A. is dying or dead is both misleading and overblown.

Manufacturing might never recover, and we must devise a strategy that reflects that.

In fact, there is recent evidence that manufacturing has been staging a comeback, and others are excited by trends indicating that U.S. manufacturing may be due for a renaissance because of a myriad of issues that make it increasingly price competitive once again–increasing labor/production costs in China, American productivity, distribution, and currency issues, among others. That is good news and a reason for optimism that I feel compelled to share, to dispel many of the misconceptions being driven by the media and our current political environment.

It is true that the U.S. has over time ceded the manufacture of certain types of goods, and perhaps the loss of repetitive production tasks to lower-wage regions is partially inevitable, driven by the global distribution of customers and the desire to minimize distribution costs. However, in doing so we’ve also ceded the recognition and esteem that accompanies America’s continued leadership position when it comes to the development of products and services, and creation more generally. Many have forgotten that the country’s well-educated, culturally diverse, and productive workforce help make the U.S. a leader in innovation, even if it’s now running in a global race.

With the economy becoming more service and information based, what if manufacturing never fully recovers? That’s a real possibility and requires that we devise a strategy that best capitalizes on America’s current role in creating patents, products, services, scientific discoveries, and much more. It is my belief that the country needs a better effort on both the federal and state levels, partnered with commerce officials and corporations, to properly highlight our creative role in the 21st century. This is a basic part of branding that’s gotten lost on a macro level–and it might just support renewed economic confidence by a nervous citizenry.

German engineering means something to people, as does Italian design. The value association is no accident. American design means something, too, but we haven’t done a good enough job helping our citizens and the global community realize just how many innovations are initiated or designed in America. It is my belief that America’s melting pot continues to have the best of all worlds, from a design and innovation perspective, to be a point of leverage for creating business value. So how best can awareness of American innovation be increased on a global scale?

An effort is under way to help America become more innovative in the intellectual property area with the “first inventor to file” system, which will go into effect in March 2013. For those unaware, last month President Obama signed the Leahy-Smith America Invents Act, which will introduce a number of changes to the U.S. patent system and U.S. Patent and Trademark Office procedures beginning next September–as well as to fees, proceedings, reexaminations, and litigation. These changes will provide the much-needed protection that companies seek yet must wait too many years to receive. It’s the U.S. government’s way of taking steps to help innovators capitalize on their potential earlier than ever before, to accelerate the establishment of intellectual property and job creation.

I believe we should also expand the concept of country-of-origin labeling, to better match the age in which we compete. These labels are used not just as a way to differentiate products from competitors, but research has shown that they influence consumer perceptions of value. The effort could also help with domestic demand generation.