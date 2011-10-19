Uh, Wanted? Harvard Prof Invents A Caffeine Inhaler

Remember David Edwards , the Harvard professor who gets paid to make zany gadgets like smokable chocolate and plant-based air purifiers–stuff that’s both totally cool and completely useless ? He’s back, only this time he’s invented something that might actually come in handy, especially among Red Bull-pounding college kids. Introducing caffeine you inhale.

Aeroshot Pure Energy is a slim, pocket-sized tube that works like an asthma inhaler. Pull on the little button gently, and the tube opens up at one end, allowing you to inhale a puff of light, caffeinated powder that dissolves instantly in your mouth.

Each puff contains 100 milligrams of caffeine, roughly equivalent to a tall mocha at Starbucks, and each tube has 6-8 shots inside. Unlike a Starbucks mocha, it’s calorie-free, and it won’t give you horrid coffee breath. And unlike your average energy drink, it meets TSA regulations. Though personally, a big jolt of caffeine is the last thing I want when I’m boarding an airplane.

AeroShot will be available in Boston and New York in January, for a price of about $2.50 per tube.SL