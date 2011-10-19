Snow Peak’s Ingenious Headlamp Converts Into A Lantern

As an outdoor adventurer, I’m no Jon Krakauer . But if I had more of a penchant for roughing it, I’d want this clever LED headlamp from Snow Peak among my gear.

The Snow Miner performs dual functions. When worn as headgear, it produces a focused beam of light, which at its highest setting illuminates 130 feet in front of you. It can also be converted into a lantern by popping up the silicone lens into a dome for an ambient glow. (It can be hung on a roof tent by its hook, which otherwise nests inside the headband.)

Four different light settings can be accessed by pressing the power button (designed for the fat-finger effect of gloves): high, low, variable dim, and strobe–should you find yourself in an Into Thin Air–type emergency.

Available from Snow Peak for $49.BL