An Imaginary City Made of Delicate, Glass-Blown Architecture

Although the spaceship-worthy, glass-blown architecture for the exhibition “ Escape into the Upper Air ” is strictly imaginary, the London based Spanish designers Rosario Hurtado and Roberto Feo, gknown as El Ultimo Grito , have created what they call “propositions for the social, material and spiritual elements of cities.” For their show at Spring Projects in London earlier this month, the self-proclaimed “post-disciplinarians” installed a model city with the most elegant urban sprawl you’ll ever see.

The city, which was the centerpiece of the show, sits on either side of the polished surfaces of two Fiberglass Tables, which act as the foundation. On one side is a “house,” which is four ovals stacked on top of each other with interior slides serving as the stairs between floors; a “station,” which resembles an abstract and more refined AT-AT; and a “cinema,” which is a black triangle that looks like a megaphone.

On the other side is an “airport,” with thin interconnecting tubes between terminals; a “Love Hotel,” which looks like its covered in mirror lights. Both tables are connected by glass bridges inspired by Venice. The tables use cardboard as the base construction material to form an organic-like furniture and look like they’ve been dipped in fiberglass. The durable high-finish outer shell is offset by the nature of the throw-away, biodegradable cardboard interiors.

See more work by El Ultimo Grito here.JG